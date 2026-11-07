Niki Kanchev broke down in tears at the cemetery on Archangel’s Zadushnitsa

Television and radio host Niki Kanchev moved his Facebook followers with a personal post marking Archangel’s Zadushnitsa, which this year is observed on November 7. The journalist said he had visited Sofia’s Central Cemetery, where he was unable to hold back his tears as he remembered someone dear to his heart.

“Life is like a big Ferris wheel: it lifts you up, and then suddenly brings you back down...”, Niki Kanchev begins his post.

The host shared the stark contrast between the joy and sadness he experienced within just two days.

“Yesterday I ate the most delicious tiramisu of my life for an eighteenth birthday, and today I shed some tears at Sofia’s Central Cemetery for my other Angel, who is somewhere up in heaven..”, he wrote.

Niki Kanchev did not reveal any further details about the person he calls “my other Angel,” but his words show how intense the pain of the loss remains.

On the occasion of Archangel’s Zadushnitsa, the television host also sent a message to everyone who has lost loved ones.

“It is Zadushnitsa! And Archangel’s Zadushnitsa at that, one of the three most important days of remembrance. Let us think of our loved ones, our mothers and fathers, our grandmothers and grandfathers, and the other relatives and friends who have given us so much that we will probably never be able to appreciate it fully...”

The post ends with brief but touching words dedicated to the people who are no longer among us:

“Our dear ones... without them, we would not be here..”

Archangel’s Zadushnitsa is one of the three major days of remembrance in the Orthodox calendar. It is observed on the Saturday before Archangel’s Day and is dedicated to prayer and honoring deceased loved ones.