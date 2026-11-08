Encho Keryazov turned down a Barcelona match in Sofia

Encho Keryazov turned down organizing a friendly match featuring Barcelona in Sofia, despite the idea having been put forward by both him and the prime minister. The sports minister discussed his decision in an interview with Marian Stankov – Mon Dyo on the programme “The Temple of Stories. The Mark of Time”.

According to Keryazov, the possibility of the Spanish club visiting had been discussed, but after analyzing the organization, possible dates, Barcelona’s commitments in the league and the weather conditions, he concluded that the timing was not right.

“I would not go ahead with this match, despite my immense desire for it to happen,” Keryazov said.

He explained that his acquaintance with the prime minister had been important in his decision to take the post, but did not automatically mean agreeing with every idea.

Interest in a football academy

“I will tell him. I will try to defend my opinion because I do not agree,” the sports minister said.

Keryazov also revealed that representatives of Barcelona had visited Bulgaria because of the possibility of the club establishing a football academy here based on the model of its academy in Spain. The Spanish club wants the project to be located at Akademik Stadium.

To make it happen, Barcelona is looking for an investor willing to invest in Bulgaria. The interview did not make clear whether a specific investor had been selected for the project or whether a deadline had been set for its implementation.

From sports acrobatics to the circus stage

In the conversation, Keryazov also spoke about the beginning of his journey. He fell in love with circus arts at the age of five, when he saw a travelling circus with colourful wagons, an orchestra and performers.

After his family moved to Yambol, he took up sports acrobatics. According to him, the training involved severe restrictions and strict discipline. Keryazov recalled that at the age of 15 he weighed 41 kilograms and was the heaviest competitor on the national team.

The full interview with the minister was published as part of the programme “The Temple of Stories. The Mark of Time”.

Sources: nova.bg