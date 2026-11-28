Juliana Ghani turned down bachelor Iliyan’s offer to spend a night alone together during their first official date in the new online reality show “The Mother-in-Law.” Iliyan was handed a letter granting them a special privilege – to retreat to an apartment away from the cameras and microphones.

Ghani, however, declined the opportunity. “I don’t think it’s right for us to be alone together on a first date,” she said. In her words, this would take away some of the charm of their first meeting and their relationship would develop too quickly.

“We’re having a nice conversation, but somehow the magic, the surprise, everything gets ruined when you’re alone together from the very first date,” the silicone-enhanced seductress explained. In her typically playful style, she even suggested that Iliyan make use of the apartment with another contestant or several of them.

The bachelor was not offended by the rejection. On the contrary, he agreed with Juliana Ghani’s arguments and admitted that he would prefer to share such a moment with a woman he knew better and felt more secure with. Thus, the special privilege went unused.