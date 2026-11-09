Vankata from “Slavi’s Show” to Retire After 31 Years

Ivan Atanasov, known to viewers as Vankata from „Slavi’s Show“, is preparing to retire after more than three decades of work on Slavi Trifonov’s television projects. The change comes against the backdrop of the shutdown of „Seven-Eighths“ TV.

„I am eagerly looking forward to retiring in two months. Of course, I am sad that the television station will no longer exist, but that is the way things are“, Atanasov says.

From „Kanaleto“ to „Slavi’s Show“

His career with Trifonov’s team began in the autumn of 1995, when he joined „Kanaleto“ as an assistant prop master. He later became an integral part of „Slavi’s Show“, gradually turning into one of the most recognizable figures associated with the programme.

Atanasov often takes part in sketches, and Krasi Radkov has impersonated him repeatedly. His distinctive pronunciation, self-deprecating humor and willingness to take on different roles have made him well known to the audience. On the programme, he appears as a carpenter, a blacksmith or a chef.

Life Outside the Television Studio

Ivan Atanasov is a sixth-grade certified welder. Outside television, he prefers blues and classical music, enjoys cooking and going fishing with friends. He owns a collection of more than 40 cookbooks and says he can prepare almost any kind of dish.

His biggest catch to date is a one-kilogram carp, caught at a reservoir near Ihtiman. He most often cooks for other people, but jokingly admits that his two dogs are also regular „guests“ at his meals.

In 2002, Atanasov also took part in the race for director general of the Bulgarian National Television, but his candidacy was unsuccessful. His colleague Georgi Milchev-Godzhi describes him as an exceptionally decent person.

After 31 years alongside Slavi Trifonov and his television projects, Vankata expects the next stage of his life to begin outside the studio.

Source: marica.bg