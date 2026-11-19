On November 19, Jodie Foster turns 64. More than six decades after her first appearance on camera, the actress continues to switch between genres and roles – from child star and dramatic performer to director and the voice of an animated villain.

She was born in 1962 in Los Angeles as Alicia Christian Foster. She began her professional career at the age of three with a television commercial, and her first film was “Napoleon and Samantha” in 1972. At 13, she landed the role that changed her career – Iris in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver.” Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress when she was 14.

Both Academy Awards came before she turned 30

Foster won her first Academy Award for the leading role in the 1989 drama “The Accused.” In the film, she plays a woman seeking justice after a sexual assault. Four years later, she received her second Oscar for her portrayal of agent Clarice Starling in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Jonathan Demme’s thriller became one of the rare films to win the Academy’s five top awards – Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actor and Actress. Foster received the honor alongside Anthony Hopkins, who played Hannibal Lecter.

Among her memorable later roles are appearances in “Contact,” “Panic Room,” “The Insider,” “Nell,” “Maverick” and “The Mauritanian.” In addition to being an actress, Foster is also a director. She made her directorial debut with “Little Man Tate” in 1991, followed by “Home for the Holidays” and “Money Monster.”

New roles at 63 and 64

In 2024, Foster won a Golden Globe for her role in the series “True Detective: Night Country.” The award came after an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for “Nyad” – a film about swimmer Diana Nyad, played by Annette Bening.

In 2026, the actress took on her first leading role in a French-language film, “A Private Life.” In it, she plays a psychoanalyst who begins to question the circumstances surrounding the death of one of her patients. The Associated Press described her performance as the center of a story about a professional whose confidence gradually begins to unravel.

That same year, Foster also returned to animation with Disney’s “Hexed,” in which she voices Queen Celeste. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but it’s never happened for me,” she told ABC News about playing a villain. The film follows the relationship between a mother and daughter who find themselves in a world of magic, and opens in cinemas across the United States on November 25, 2026.

Jodie Foster’s birthday therefore arrives not as a reckoning with a career now behind her, but at a moment when she continues to choose different languages, genres and roles – from Clarice Starling to Queen Celeste.

Sources: abcnews.com, apnews.com, theguardian.com