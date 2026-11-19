Mariah Carey worried fans with her performance of „Fantasy“ during the first concert of the „Christmas Time“ tour for 2026 in Brazil. The show took place on November 17 at Nubank Parque in São Paulo, and videos from the stage quickly sparked comments online.

The 57-year-old singer appeared in a glittering gold dress. One of her dancers helped her reach the center of the stage, after which four dancers surrounded her to help her lean back and lift her leg. Mariah Carey barely moved independently on stage.

„This is sad... Get some rest or quit and take care of yourself, girl,“ one fan wrote beneath the video.

Another user said that the fact the singer needed assistance showed that „something is wrong“. A third fan accused her of using playback, while another compared the situation to the period of Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The comments are reactions from viewers and do not prove the presence of a health problem.

A week earlier, the pop star once again sparked speculation after she was filmed struggling to walk while approaching some of her fans in Brazil. In one of the videos, she is wearing a gold-colored mini dress and high-heeled boots while holding the hand of her female assistant.

The next day, the singer replaced the high heels with Gucci loafers. Mariah Carey, a five-time Grammy winner known for the hit „All I Want for Christmas Is You“, has not publicly commented on claims about her condition.