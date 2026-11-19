Yanitsa Vladova could lose the €20,000 prize she won in the fifth season of “The Influencers’ House.” The reason is two alleged breaches of her contract, reported by “Bulgaria Today.”

The first is related to the “Gypsy Queens” podcast, which Yanitsa hosts together with her sister Grozdenka Vladova. According to the publication, the winner revealed details about incidents and conflicts that had not yet been shown in the episodes. She may therefore have breached confidentiality clauses related to her participation in the reality show.

The second incident dates back to when Yanitsa was given permission to leave the production for two days to attend the wedding of close relatives in Germany. Upon her return, she brought in around 90 cigarettes, intended for herself and other participants. According to “Bulgaria Today,” this was also in violation of the show’s rules.

No decision has been made to take away the prize

So far, there has been no public confirmation that the production has decided to take Yanitsa’s money away.

“It remains to be seen whether the production will sanction the winner and whether the two alleged violations will leave her empty-handed,” “Bulgaria Today” reports.

Yanitsa won the final on November 8 at “Arena 8888 Sofia,” where she competed against Petya Nikolova, Dobi Tafkova and Simona Apostolova. Vladova did not take first place in the physical challenges, but the audience vote on YouTube changed the rankings. According to reports about the final, she received more than 90% of the audience’s votes.

After her victory, Yanitsa said she intended to use the money to celebrate her 30th birthday. “I’ll throw a Gypsy jubilee with the money from the final—I’m turning 30 and will celebrate,” she said, as quoted by Blitz.