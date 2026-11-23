Meghan Markle’s approximately £120,000 engagement ring has not been seen in public since February. The Duchess of Sussex was last photographed wearing it while attending the NBA All-Star Game with Prince Harry at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The absence of the piece of jewellery has sparked new speculation among fans of the British royal family. One theory is that the ring has been altered again. Another suggests that Meghan was not particularly fond of its original appearance. There has been no official confirmation of either theory.

The ring - a connection to Princess Diana

Prince Harry designed the piece of jewellery together with Cleave & Company - a company that made jewellery for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The original design featured three diamonds set on a yellow-gold band.

The two smaller stones were taken from a bracelet that belonged to Princess Diana. The central diamond was sourced in Botswana - a country that holds special significance for Harry and Meghan. The couple travelled there at the beginning of their relationship.

The marriage proposal took place in 2017 at Nottingham Cottage - the couple’s former home at Kensington Palace. Since then, the ring has been altered several times, with the total number of modifications believed to be four.

James Constantinou, founder of Prestige Pawnbrokers and a participant in the Channel 4 programme Posh Pawn, commented that repeated adjustments can weaken expensive jewellery.

„Each subsequent adjustment can weaken the piece of jewellery“, Constantinou says.

According to him, the ring’s thinner band is more vulnerable because holes have been made in the metal to set the small diamonds. This reduces the strength of the structure.

The jeweller explains that cutting, heating and reshaping the gold can affect its structure. When repeated several times, the band may become more prone to cracking, breaking or losing stones.

So far, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not indicated why the engagement ring has not appeared in public. It therefore remains unclear whether it is being repaired, undergoing another alteration or simply not among the pieces of jewellery the duchess chooses to wear.