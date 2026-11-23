Another 10 prairie dogs have arrived at Burgas Zoo. The new residents are social, curious and playful, and their activity during the day makes them easy for visitors to observe, the zoo reports.

“These are small mammals that impress not only with their interesting appearance, but also with their exceptionally social nature. The new residents enjoy attention, quickly show interest in their surroundings and will undoubtedly win the visitors’ sympathy through their behavior,” Burgas Zoo explains.

Despite their name, prairie dogs have nothing to do with domestic dogs. They are rodents, originate from North America and are close relatives of marmots. The animals belong to the squirrel family, which also includes marmots.

One of their distinctive features is the way they communicate. Prairie dogs use various sound signals to warn the other members of the group when danger is approaching. The signals may contain information about the type of predator and the direction from which the threat is coming.

When they meet, two prairie dogs often touch their muzzles. At first glance, the gesture resembles a kiss, but it is part of their social behavior and helps the animals recognize members of their group.

Prairie dogs are active during the day. They explore their surroundings, bask in the sun and spend time together, allowing visitors to observe their sociability and curiosity up close.