“Exes” team members Vanya Zapryanova and Svetlin Mitev from “Games of Will” lifted the veil on their breakup in the “After the Games” podcast, where they talked about their differences, their differing expectations, and how their love turned into friendship thanks to the Games.

“We’re already former teammates and exes in every sense of the word,” said “Tournaments of Will” winner Svetlin at the beginning of the conversation. Vanya added with a smile: “We cemented the name ‘exes.’”

When host Simona Ruzhdavichka asked why they had broken up, the two initially gave a provocative answer. Svetlin pointed to “another woman,” and Vanya continued the story with the words: “Love, to me, is not something that asks questions, and it has no gender. In this case, I fell in love with another woman.”

A little later, however, the two burst out laughing and clarified that this was a pre-planned joke, not the actual reason for their breakup. According to them, it gradually became clear that their differences were too great for them to continue as a couple.

Svetlin highlighted the differences in their views and the seven-year age gap in favor of the stuntwoman. In his view, the two had gone through different life experiences, which had affected their relationship. Vanya added that their differences had gradually begun to drive them apart instead of bringing them closer together.

The two broke up in March 2026 — months before the start of the Games’ star-studded season. In July, they began spending time together again while preparing for the All Stars season of “Games of Will.” Training together brought them back into a familiar rhythm, although after the breakup there had been a period when they had almost completely stopped communicating.

Today, Vanya describes their relationship as a friendship. Preparing for the show together helped them restore normal contact, without this meaning that they had rekindled their relationship.

During the conversation, Vanya shared that she has wanted to start a family since her early 20s, but has not yet met the right partner. When she began her relationship with Svetlin, she knew that he was younger and that starting a family was not among his immediate plans.

“If I know that he is the one, I will wait for him,” Vanya said. However, she emphasized that their differing readiness to start a family was not the main reason for the end of their relationship. The two pointed to their accumulated differences and differing ideas about life as the decisive factors.