Kate Middleton is unable to hold back her tears when, at the summit of the third mountain in the National Three Peaks Challenge, she hears the voices of her three children. The emotional moment was filmed for the documentary “Heal,” which follows the Princess of Wales’s recovery after her cancer treatment.

The audio messages were recorded in advance by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. James Middleton, who accompanies his sister on the challenge, plays them after they climb the third and final peak. According to him, the recordings were sent to him by Prince William.

“Hi, Mummy, I love you very much and I hope you do well with the climb,” says eight-year-old Louis. He adds that he will always be in her heart and will follow her during the climb.

Prince George encourages his mother to “keep going,” telling her that everyone is thinking of her and that she looks very strong. In his message, the 13-year-old prince mentions that he is tracking her location during the hike.

“Hi, Mummy, I love you very much. We are all so proud of you for the walk and the challenges you are taking on,” says 11-year-old Charlotte. She wishes her mother success and promises to support her.

“This Is for the Children”

After wiping away her tears, Kate Middleton says that her children helped her get through the most difficult period. “They gave me the reason to leave the hospital. They gave me the reason to complete this challenge and come home,” she says in the film.

The princess adds to her brother: “That is very thoughtful of them. Thank you. This is for the children.” After completing the climb, Kate is welcomed by Prince William and their three children, as well as by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Kate and James Middleton begin the challenge on June 27, 2026, with Ben Nevis in Scotland. The following day, the princess climbs Scafell Pike in England and Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, in Wales. Palace protocol confirms that she completed the route in support of the Royal Marsden’s charity.

The Battle with Cancer

Kate Middleton announced her diagnosis in March 2024, after undergoing abdominal surgery earlier that year. In September, she announced that she had completed chemotherapy, and in January 2025 she announced that she was in remission.

In “Heal,” the princess also talks about the effects of the illness. “Cancer changes you. It changes your body, it changes you physically,” she says. In her words, the diagnosis changes a person on a much deeper level as well.

The film is directed by Benji Jackson. Its UK premiere is scheduled for November 29, while its American television premiere on NBC is on November 30. From December 1, the production will also be available to watch on the Peacock streaming platform. The Associated Press describes the film as a personal account of Kate’s life after her diagnosis and her attempt to find hope and meaning during her recovery.