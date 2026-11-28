Sydney Sweeney stepped into the role of Emily from „Corpse Bride“ for the new festive campaign of her own lingerie brand, Syrn. The actress posed in a bright red lace set, a bridal veil and makeup with a dark, ghostly effect.

The red look is part of the Romantic collection. It includes an $89 lace bra, matching $29 underwear, a $49 garter belt and $29 thigh-high stockings with garters. All the pieces are accented with ribbons.

In another photo, Sweeney does away with the bridal veil but keeps the gothic makeup. This time, she is also wearingan entirely black lace set, leather shoes and gloves, complemented by latex elbow-length gloves. The look is a reference to „The Nightmare Before Christmas“.

Four festive movie looks

Sweeney's post also includes behind-the-scenes footage. In one of the photos, she is standing in front of a mirror with the short caption „Naughty or nice…“. Page Six notes that Syrn's festive line also draws on motifs from „Home Alone“, „How the Grinch Stole Christmas“ and „White Christmas“.

The campaign was first teased in October with a video introducing four thematic directions for the festive collection. In the first materials, Sweeney recreated scenes connected to Kevin McCallister from „Home Alone“, while the other looks developed characters from other popular holiday films. Thus, the new set inspired by „Corpse Bride“ is part of a larger advertising concept.

According to Maxim, the campaign is built around separate thematic lines presented in stages. They include more comfortable loungewear designs, more romantic lace sets and looks connected to the festive film references. Sweeney is the face of the brand, but she is also directly involved in creating the looks for the advertisements.