Rumer Willis shared a rare photo with her father Bruce Willis during the family’s Thanksgiving celebration. In the photo, the 38-year-old actress is holding the 71-year-old actor’s face with one hand as the two look at each other and smile slightly.

“Grateful,” Rumer wrote alongside the post, which also included photos of her 3-year-old daughter Louetta, her sisters Tallulah and Scout, her mother Demi Moore and other loved ones.

Rumer’s photo was published days after her sister Tallulah Willis apologized for another photo with their father. She explained that the picture had been taken during a quiet family moment while the two were watching a video of a performance by Frankie Valli, but later decided that she had shown a moment that was too personal.

“I can acknowledge that and promise to do better,” Tallulah wrote. She added: “I love him. My family loves him. And he is still the absolute hero we know.” The apology was also covered by the Daily Beast and other international media outlets.

Bruce Willis Retired from Acting in 2022

Bruce Willis’s family initially announced in 2022 that the actor had aphasia — a condition that can affect the ability to speak and understand language. It was also announced at the time that he was retiring from acting.

On February 16, 2023, his loved ones announced a more specific diagnosis — frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD. The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration stated that the disease primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and can lead to changes in behavior, communication and personality.

In a 2026 interview, his wife Emma Heming Willis described the situation as “extremely difficult and painful.” She explained that frontotemporal dementia gradually takes away abilities and changes the daily life of the entire family. Emma also established a fund for research into the disease and for supporting loved ones who care for people with dementia.

Bruce Willis has five daughters. Rumer, Scout and Tallulah are his children from his marriage to Demi Moore, which lasted from 1987 to 2000. From his marriage to Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009, he has Mabel and Evelyn.