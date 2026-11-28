Alexandra Feygin received an invitation to participate in “The Bachelor,” but turned down the offer. The figure skater explained her decision by saying that the format does not correspond to her public image as a professional athlete.

“I would never accept,” Feygin said in a statement quoted by Blitz. According to her, the dating reality show is associated with intrigue, and her participation in it would look unserious against the backdrop of her sporting career. She said she would consider taking part in a more sports-oriented format such as “Games of the Will.”

Alexandra Feygin is not entirely unfamiliar with television challenges. She took part in the fourth season of “Games of the Will,” where she was introduced as a figure skating champion and an athlete who competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Her sporting biography includes two Olympic appearances. At the 2019 European Championships, Feygin finished 11th, while in 2025 she placed 14th in Tallinn. The latter result is the second-best of her career at a European Championship.

In 2026, Feygin’s relationship with actor and “Before Noon” host Petar Dochev became public. In an interview quoted by Dir.bg, the figure skater said that what attracted her to him most was his intelligence. The two also confirmed their relationship through joint public appearances.