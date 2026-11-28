A public dispute between Desi Slava and Azis erupted days before the singer’s anniversary concert, marking her 30 years on stage. The event is scheduled for December 15 at “Arena 8888 Sofia”, but Azis will not be among the guest performers after the two presented different versions of the reasons.

Desi Slava says she invited Azis to perform together the songs they have created over the years. According to her, he initially accepted, but later stated that he did not want to participate if other colleagues of hers were also going to be on stage.

“I wanted him to support me and for it not to matter to him who else would be singing at the concert. I will not tolerate such behavior. I want to spare my emotions because at that moment I hung up on him and cried a lot,” the singer says in a video cited by Blitz.

Azis: You are not telling the whole truth

Azis responded publicly through Instagram posts. He claims that he agreed to sing at the concert, but later Desi Slava told him that she could manage without him.

“Desi, why don’t you tell the truth about my participation in your concert? Why are you hiding it from the people in front of whom you speak about me with tears in your eyes?” Azis asks in a post cited by Blitz.

In his version of events, the singer says that he does not want to be “part of the crowd” because performers whom he considers not to be close to Desi Slava will take the stage. He concludes his message with the words: “I wanted to be something special in your life, alas. I wasn’t! I wish you success and will always love and listen to your voice!”

The dispute is a continuation of a relationship that shifted during the year from a public reconciliation to renewed tension. In March, Desi Slava invited Azis on a television show to take part in her concert on December 15, and he accepted the invitation and suggested that the two sing their joint songs.

Later, the two once again showed closeness, but in October Desi Slava said that she had ended her relationship with him because of his refusal to participate. At the time, she explained that the anniversary concert was not a competition for an audience, but a celebration of her career with colleagues and fans.

Desi Slava’s concert remains scheduled for December 15 at 8:00 p.m. There is currently no public confirmation of a change in the program or of Azis’s possible participation.