An expired US visa may be among the reasons Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left California and returned to the UK. The couple left the United States in August after spending six years in the country and once again settled on British soil with their two children.

According to Page Six, Harry’s visa had expired and was not renewed immediately. A source from US government circles told the publication: “His visa had expired and was not renewed immediately.” Other sources have made similar claims.

The exact type of visa under which the prince stayed in the US is not publicly known. It has also not been established whether the delay in renewing it affected his legal right to remain in the country.

A former US State Department official said that visas have expiration dates and must be renewed regularly. “This could explain the sudden departure for England,” he told Page Six.

An immigration lawyer cited by the publication suggested that Prince Harry may have held a diplomatic visa or a visa for individuals with extraordinary abilities and achievements. Both types of permits are subject to renewal at certain intervals, but there is no public confirmation of which one the prince used.

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as working members of the British royal family. Since then, the two had lived in California, where they are raising their children.

Their return to the UK was also linked to a desire for the children to receive a British education and be closer to their family and friends. According to Page Six, the immigration issue surrounding Harry has now been resolved, but it has not been specified when or how this happened.