Mariah Carey addressed the concerns of some of her fans during her concert in Rio de Janeiro after videos from her previous performance caused alarm among her fans. In the footage, she moves with extreme difficulty and always with someone else’s assistance. Videos from the stage show dancers helping the singer walk across it, while she takes no more than a few steps as she sings.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. Don’t make me angry now,” the 57-year-old singer told the audience at Farmasi Arena on November 21. The remark was perceived as a reaction to the reports and comments about her condition.

The concerns began after Carey’s concert in São Paulo on November 17. In widely circulated recordings of her performance of Fantasy, she moves slowly across the stage while a dancer accompanies her and holds her around the body. At another moment, several dancers help her with a slight lifting of her leg.

Some social media users described the performance as “stiff” and “concerning.” Others suggested that the singer had simply chosen more relaxed choreography.

Before the concert in Rio, videos also circulated on social media showing Carey signing autographs in Brazil while leaning on a female member of her team.

The event at Farmasi Arena was Carey’s final performance in Brazil as part of the Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour. According to CNN Brasil, the audience responded positively to the concert, with videos showing the singer in a more energetic mood and performing live.

The tour continues with concerts outside Brazil and is scheduled to conclude on December 12 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The program includes Christmas songs from the album Merry Christmas, including All I Want for Christmas Is You, as well as hits from the singer’s career.