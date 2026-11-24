Iranian authorities carried out the sentence of 74 lashes against singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four men from her team over an online concert broadcast without the mandatory hijab. The punishment was carried out at the sentence enforcement office of the prosecutor’s office in Qom.

Lawyer Mostafa Nili said that, along with Ahmadi, the musicians Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri and Amir-Ali Pirnia, as well as the concert’s organizer Mohsen Lashkari, had also been punished.

„The Qom prosecutor’s office team carried out the sentence in the early hours of Monday“,

Nili told the Iranian media outlet „Etemad“, cited by „Reuters“ and „Euronews“.

The five received 74 lashes each. In addition, they have been banned for two years from engaging in artistic and musical activities, as well as from leaving Iran. The punishment was carried out after the sentence was upheld by the Court of Appeals in Qom province.

The concert that led to the case

The case began in December 2024, when Ahmadi posted a recording of a concert without an audience on YouTube. She sang with her hair uncovered and without the hijab headscarf mandatory for women in Iran, while male musicians played around her.

An Iranian court ruled that the performance constituted „an affront to public morality“ through the creation and distribution of indecent and immoral content online. After the video was circulated, Ahmadi was briefly detained, and legal proceedings were launched against those involved in the production.

The initial sentence was issued against the singer and eight other people connected to the concert. However, the latest reports about the execution of the punishment concern five people – Ahmadi and the four men from her team.

The sentence sparked an international reaction

In June 2026, reports about the sentence drew criticism from human rights organizations. „Amnesty International“ called on the Iranian authorities to overturn the sentences and not carry out the flogging, describing it as a form of torture.

Parastoo Ahmadi also became known for her performances during the „Woman, Life, Freedom“ protest movement, which began in 2022. She also performed the patriotic song „From the Blood of the Youths of the Homeland“, which gained widespread circulation online.

Sources: streetinsider.com, euronews.com, apnews.com