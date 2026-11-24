An amateur football match in Sicily was abandoned after a sent-off player from Galactic Paolini Marsala returned to the pitch with a folding knife. The incident took place on November 22 at the “Mariano Di Dia” stadium in Strasatti, near Marsala, during the team’s match against Athletic Partanna in the fourth round of the provincial Terza Categoria championship in Trapani.

The number 10 player was shown a red card following an incident during a stoppage in play, in which, according to published reports, he kicked an opposing player who had fallen to the ground. After leaving the pitch and going to the dressing room, he returned with a knife in his hand.

According to Athletic Partanna, the player threatened the visiting team’s coach, officials and footballers. The club claims that at one point he grabbed one of its officials by the neck while holding the knife in his other hand. These allegations form part of the visiting club’s account and have not been presented as established by a final legally binding ruling.

“This is an extremely serious case that has nothing to do with the values of sport. Anyone who reaches for a knife must be kept out of football,” said Sandro Morgana, president of the Sicilian Regional Committee of the Amateur League.

The referee definitively abandoned the match. Athletic Partanna’s vice-president called the emergency number 112, after which law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, identified the footballer and spoke to those present, including the referee.

Athletic Partanna announced that it would refer the matter to the football authorities and the competent state authorities in order to protect its players and staff. At the time of publication, there was no official statement on the final decisions of the sports or law-enforcement authorities in the case.

Sources: corrieredellosport.it, fanpage.it, derbyderbyderby.it