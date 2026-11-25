Student suicides in Japan increased during the first 10 months of 2026. By the end of October, 490 cases had been recorded among children attending elementary, junior high and high schools – 37 more than in the same period of 2025, when the number was 453.

The data are preliminary and were compiled by the Children and Families Agency based on statistics from the Japanese police, processed by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The largest increase is among high school students

Of the total for 2026, 12 cases involved elementary school students, 126 involved junior high school students, and 352 involved high school students. Among high school students, the increase compared with the same period of 2025 was 47 cases. Among junior high school students, there was a decrease of 14 cases, while four more cases were recorded among the youngest students.

The highest number of cases was recorded in August – 75. This is 30 more than in August 2025. There were 49 cases in April, compared with 33 a year earlier. In September and October, the number was lower than in the corresponding months of 2025 – 45 compared with 62 and 37 compared with 52, respectively.

Throughout 2025, Japan recorded 538 suicides among students from the three educational levels. This was the highest annual figure since comparable statistics began in 1980 and the second consecutive record, following 529 cases in 2024. The data for 2026 are not yet final.

Government expands prevention measures

The Japanese government has updated its roadmap for preventing suicides among children and young people. The plan calls for earlier recognition of warning signs, easier access to counselling and better information-sharing between schools, medical services and local authorities.

As of November 1, special coordination councils had been established in 7 of the 67 local authorities included in the review. Another 19 said they intended to create such structures by the end of the fiscal year, while 25 were still discussing their establishment.

The Ministry of Education has requested 9.7 billion yen for measures in fiscal 2027. Most of the funds are intended for school psychologists and social workers. The ministry is also preparing new guidelines for an early response to students at risk of suicide, including cases related to the excessive use of over-the-counter medicines and problems on social media.

“We must take action at all costs,” Children’s Affairs Minister Hitoshi Kikawada said, as quoted by The Japan Times. The government is set to use the findings of an expert group in preparing the new national prevention guidelines.

Sources: japantimes.co.jp, jpjj.jp