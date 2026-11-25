Thirty-six people have died in brown bear attacks in Russia since the beginning of the year. A total of 87 attacks on people have been registered, while more than 12,000 reports have been filed about bears approaching populated areas. The figures were reported by Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

Thus, the latest officially confirmed figure is 36 victims, not 37. Earlier in November, the death toll was reported as 35, after which it was updated. Reliable, verified reports do not confirm an additional victim that would bring the total to 37.

Authorities authorize larger culls

Against the backdrop of the rise in attacks, the Russian government has set a maximum limit allowing up to 30% of brown bears in each region to be culled. The ministry says the measure aims to limit the number of conflicts between animals and people.

Until now, the restrictions have varied from region to region. According to the published data, the quota is around 14% in Kamchatka and 19% in Krasnoyarsk Krai. More than $970,000 has been allocated for the culling of bears that approach people and feed near landfills.

The population has more than doubled

Russia’s brown bear population is estimated at around 308,000 animals. It has more than doubled over the past three decades, from approximately 130,000 in 1990.

The ministry attributes the increase in attacks to the growing number of bears, shorter and milder winters, and a shortage of food in the forests. The animals are increasingly heading toward landfills, roads and populated areas, where they can find food waste.

The rise in fatalities was recorded after a series of deadly incidents in Siberia and the Russian Far East. Among the latest victims reported was a caretaker at a tourist base in Kamchatka. The animal was killed after the attack.

Sources: d2233.cms.socastsrm.com, interfax.ru, kommersant.ru