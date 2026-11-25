Hailey Bieber posed without clothes for her latest photoshoot for Vogue France. The 30-year-old model is on the cover of the magazine’s double issue for December 2026 and January 2027, which hits newsstands on November 25.

In the interview, Bieber talks about her journey as an entrepreneur and the building of the beauty brand Rhode. She admits that she had bad experiences while developing the business and felt betrayed by certain people.

“Of course, I’ve been betrayed and I’ve had bad experiences with certain people. But I’m doing well. I refuse to spend my life waiting for the worst to happen,” Bieber tells Vogue France. In her words, that kind of thinking would only intensify her anxiety.

The $1 Billion Sale of Rhode

The conversation was published days after Bieber’s appearance at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit business forum, where she spoke about the sale of Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty. The deal was announced at $1 billion, and Bieber said that this had been the minimum amount for which she was willing to sell the company.

“One billion dollars was the amount below which I said I wouldn’t sell it. It seemed crazy to me, like reaching for the stars,” she said. Bieber added that such a goal requires “optimistic delusion.”

The phrase sparked mockery on social media. The criticism was directed at the way she explained her business’s valuation and the reasons for the deal. Bieber later posted a definition of the word “optimistical,” accompanied by the brief message, “Whatever…”

Account of Online Harassment

In her interview for the DealBook Summit, Bieber also spoke about the pressure she faced because of the public interest in her relationship with Justin Bieber and rumors of a conflict with Selena Gomez.

“I had people telling me in the comments every day to kill myself,” she recalls. According to her, people shouted at her in the streets, while donation jars referencing her and Gomez appeared in establishments.

“I had never experienced anything like that before,” Bieber says. She adds that the intensity of the reactions toward her made her wonder whether it might be better if she were no longer around.

Rhode was founded in 2022 as a skincare brand. Following the sale of the company, Bieber retained her role as chief creative officer and head of innovation.