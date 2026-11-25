Standing before her 7.5-meter bronze likeness, Sofía Vergara returned to the Colombian city of Barranquilla—the city where she was born and which she continues to describe as part of her identity. The actress attended a ceremony on the Gran Malecón waterfront promenade, where she received the city’s highest honor—the “Illustrious Barranquillera” award.

Vergara appeared onstage in front of Mayor Alejandro Char, First Lady Lattia Nule, and the sculpture’s creator, Yino Márquez. She received an official decree, while Nule also presented her with the Turban of Tradition. The actress spoke with fans and guests at the event and saw in person for the first time the monument erected in her honor.

“I left Barranquilla many years ago, but the truth is that Barranquilla has never left me,” Sofía Vergara said during the ceremony.

The sculpture was created by Yino Márquez and made of bronze. It was unveiled in July 2025, but Sofía Vergara was unable to attend the original event. According to information published about the ceremony, the artwork is 7.5 meters tall and weighs approximately 5.5 tons, including the metal structure that supports it.

The figure is depicted wearing a blue dress, associated with the Magdalena River and the Caribbean Sea. Vergara also chose a blue dress for the ceremony, creating a visual resemblance between the actress and the sculpture.

Sofía Vergara was born in Barranquilla in July 1972. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model, and in 2009 she took on the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the series “Modern Family.” The role earned her four Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Among her better-known appearances are the films “The Smurfs,” “Hot Pursuit,” and “Despicable Me 4,” as well as the series “Griselda.” Since 2020, Vergara has been a judge on the television show “America’s Got Talent.”

During the celebration, she met with Márquez, who worked on the statue together with six young artists and students. In this way, the monument combines recognition of Vergara’s international career with the work of artists from her hometown.