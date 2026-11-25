Dolly Parton withdrew from her family and friends in the final months of her life because she did not want her loved ones to see her growing weaker during her battle with cancer. Her sister, Stella Parton, said this in an interview published by Entertainment Weekly. Dolly died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80.

“I walked with her all the way, but as she was getting weaker, she didn’t want me to see her that way,” Stella said. According to her, Dolly wanted to spare her family the pain of watching her condition deteriorate.

“She would have been very saddened if she were dying and saw me upset and crying. She was sparing all of us the pain of watching that,” Stella added.

The two sisters had a tradition of speaking on the phone every Tuesday. Stella said the conversations lasted as long as Dolly wanted them to. The singer also called while undergoing experimental treatment in Frankfurt, Germany.

Stella has kept the last voice message her sister left her. Although Dolly limited in-person visits, the two continued to stay in regular contact until the end of her life.

According to Stella, Dolly Parton kept her illness secret because she could not stand negative news and did not want her fans to worry. Some members of her extended family were also unaware of her battle with cancer. The type of illness and how long it lasted have not been publicly disclosed.

Dolly continued working almost until the end

In an interview with “CBS Mornings” in September, Stella said that Dolly’s last request to her had been to pray. She also said that her sister did not put her health first because she was constantly working.

“Even during the last conversation I had with her, she was working. That was her passion,” Stella Parton said.

Dolly Parton died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer. The announcement of her death did not specify the type of illness.

Stella also spoke about the series of losses in the family. Their brother Coy “Denver” Parton died in July, shortly before Dolly. Over the past eight years, Stella has also lost other brothers.

“It’s not that I feel they’ve left me or that I’ve lost them. I know exactly where they are. They’re with Mom and Dad, so I’m at peace,” she said, referring to their parents, Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton. Stella added, however, that this did not mean she did not feel sadness.

Dolly Parton was one of 12 children in the family. She leaves behind a six-decade music career, songs such as “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5,” as well as a public persona that her sister describes above all as filled with optimism.