After a concert in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez expected to hear praise for the show from her son Max. Instead, the then-seven-year-old greeted her with the question: “Why do you never wear pants on stage?”

The singer recounted the story on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where she appeared to present the special film “The JLo Show.” The conversation aired on Monday, and the story took Lopez back to her first night in Las Vegas about ten years ago.

J.Lo recalled that her twins Max and Emme were about seven years old at the time and were about to turn eight. After the performance ended, Max approached his mother and first called out: “Mom!”

The singer expected him to say that the concert had been impressive. Instead, he followed up with a direct question about her stage wardrobe. “I thought to myself: ‘Oh, yeah, it probably looks pretty strange to you,’” Lopez said with a smile.

“I’m a performer. I’m a dancer, baby, I’m an artist—that’s my job,” she replied to her son.

The story is connected to Jennifer Lopez’s signature stage image. The singer often appears before audiences in sparkly bodysuits, high heels and outfits that leave her legs exposed, rather than in long dresses or classic suits. It was precisely this choice that caught Max’s attention even as a child.

Her son’s remark did not change J.Lo’s style. Max is now 18, and the singer continues to make bold decisions about her appearance, both during concerts and at public events offstage.

Jennifer Lopez recently wrapped up her “Up All Night” concert run in Las Vegas. The special film “The JLo Show” presents the performance and the stage costumes that are part of it, and is associated with CBS and Paramount+.

Thus, a child’s question asked after a concert turned into a brief explanation of Lopez’s role on stage: to her, the bodysuit, heels and show are not simply a choice of clothing, but part of the profession.