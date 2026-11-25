Chopard pearl earrings and a pair of Bottega Veneta feathered shoes are the only accents on Bella Hadid’s naked body in one of the most memorable photos from the new Art Issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The 30-year-old model was photographed by Karim Sadli for a photoshoot in which she also wears looks by Prada, Alaïa and Saint Laurent.

The photos are only one side of the feature. In the interview, Bella Hadid speaks candidly about her health, self-confidence and the difficulties she has faced since she began working in the fashion industry as a teenager.

Hadid says that at the beginning of her career, she was told that she needed to lose weight. According to her, the pressure gradually began to change the way she viewed herself.

„For 10 years, I didn’t know what my favorite color was or what I liked to eat. I stopped listening to music. Not knowing yourself in an industry that tells you every day what to be is very difficult,“ Hadid tells Harper’s Bazaar.

Serious health problems

The model says she lives with chronic Lyme disease, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and premenstrual dysphoric disorder. She describes her condition as alternating between moments when she feels very well and sudden crashes.

„I had to make a decision for myself and set boundaries for my own health,“ Hadid says, without going into medical details.

Five Victoria’s Secret appearances

Bella Hadid has taken part in five Victoria’s Secret shows so far. In 2026, she opened the show in a green look with floral elements, saying that this year she felt stronger and more prepared.

„I don’t think I was ready until this year, if I’m being honest,“ the model says of her previous appearances.

She associates the earlier periods of her career with the image of Belinda – her alter ego, who appeared when she was working herself to exhaustion. After last year’s show, fans commented that she appeared to be struggling during the runway walk. Bella later explained that the enormous wings she was wearing weighed nearly 20 kilograms.

In the interview, she also talks about the feeling of being an impostor, which does not completely disappear even after years of success. „It’s crazy how time passes and you still have some kind of impostor syndrome,“ Bella Hadid says.

When asked whether there is still something of Belinda in her, she replies: „Fortunately and unfortunately, I think this year it was Bella.“