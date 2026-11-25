Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received £750,000 from Turkish businesswoman Nebahat Isbilen with the expectation that he would help her with an issue related to her passport or residency, the High Court in London was told. The payment was made in November 2019, and the former royal later returned the money.

Isbilen, 81, is bringing a civil case against her former financial adviser, Selman Turk. She claims that he misappropriated or improperly directed tens of millions of pounds from her fortune, with the total value of the disputed funds standing at around £40 million.

According to Isbilen’s lawyers, Turk misled her into believing that the payment to Andrew was necessary as a “gift” for assistance provided in connection with an issue involving her Turkish passport. Lawyer Simon Colton KC told the court that Turk had “dishonestly and systematically abused the trust” placed in him by his client.

Turk denies the allegations. His position is that Isbilen knew about the payment and approved it because she hoped Andrew would help her husband, Ilhan Isbilen. The former Turkish politician is in prison in Turkey, and according to his defence, his wife wanted to use the former Duke of York’s contacts to seek assistance in the case.

“The payment was a gift in the hope that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor would take action to assist her husband,” Turk’s lawyers said in written submissions. They also claim that Isbilen attended a private dinner with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in December 2019, at which her husband’s situation was discussed.

Payments to the family

The court documents also refer to other transfers linked to people close to Andrew. About £210,000 was sent to Alphabet Capital, with most of the money subsequently reaching Sarah Ferguson. A separate transfer of £50,000 was also made to her in February 2020.

Princess Eugenie received £15,000 in October 2019, described as a birthday gift for her mother. The documents also mention a payment labelled as a gift for Princess Beatrice’s wedding, but bank officials were unable to establish whether the funds were intended as a gift or to cover wedding expenses.

Isbilen claims that Turk used misleading invoices, forged signatures and backdated documents to conceal the transactions involving her funds. He denies acting dishonestly and insists that all transfers were made with her authorisation.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not been accused of fraud or any other wrongdoing in the case. He reached a settlement with Isbilen and repaid the £750,000 he received. The court had previously granted permission for a summons to be served on him, and his testimony is scheduled for 14 December.

The trial is expected to continue until March. Once it concludes, Judge Adam Johnson will issue a written judgment.