Stevie Wonder responded with a joke to long-standing rumors that he is not actually blind. The 76-year-old musician addressed the audience during his concert at the “United Center” in Chicago on November 21.

The remark came between performances during his tour marking the 50th anniversary of the album Songs in the Key of Life. His words were captured in a video posted by a fan.

“If you believe that I can really drive or that I can really see, get in the car with me and we’ll see what happens to us in the end,” Stevie Wonder said with a touch of humor.

The Rumor Is Fueled by Stories Told by Celebrities

Theories about the musician’s eyesight have circulated for years, and among those who have told unusual stories about him are Lionel Richie and Shaquille O’Neal.

In 2019, Richie said on Kelly Clarkson’s show that he had long wondered whether Wonder could see. According to Richie, the singer invited him to listen to a new song in his car, told him to sit in the passenger seat, started the engine and began reversing down the driveway.

“Stevie, what are you doing?” Richie recalled shouting. Stevie Wonder then replied, “I got you, didn’t I?”

O’Neal, for his part, claims that Wonder recognized him and greeted him in the lobby of a residential building on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. The basketball player insists that the story is true, even though his account prompted laughter from the hosts of Inside the NBA.

What Is Known About His Eyesight

Stevie Wonder was born six weeks premature and developed retinopathy of prematurity. The condition led to the loss of his sight, and as a child he attended the school for the blind in Lansing, Michigan.

Over the years, supporters of the theory that the musician can see have pointed to his interest in basketball, his appearances courtside and several video clips. One of them is a moment from 2010, when Stevie Wonder caught a falling microphone stand while performing with Paul McCartney at the White House.

His words in Chicago were not a new explanation of his medical history, but an ironic reaction to rumors that the musician himself has mocked in the past. After the joke, Wonder continued with his concert.