Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached an out-of-court settlement in their long-running dispute over the French winery „Château Miraval“. Representatives of both actors confirmed the agreement in a joint statement, without disclosing its financial or ownership details.

„We have resolved the dispute out of court in the best interests of the family and will not comment further,“ the statement said. Representatives of Pitt and Jolie added that claims attributed in the media to „sources“ did not come from either actor or from people close to them.

How the dispute over the winery began

Pitt and Jolie acquired a controlling stake in the estate in 2008. „Château Miraval“ is located in Provence, and the two were married there in 2014. After their separation, Jolie sold her stake to the wine group Tenute del Mondo.

In February 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit, claiming that the sale violated an agreement between the two not to dispose of their stakes without mutual consent. According to his position, Jolie should have offered him her stake first and obtained his approval for the deal.

Jolie’s lawyers dispute the existence of such an agreement. In October 2022, she filed a countersuit claiming that negotiations to sell her stake to Pitt had failed after he requested a broad non-disclosure agreement. Jolie said that such a document would have limited her ability to speak about alleged abuse against her and their children. Pitt denies the allegations.

Court dispute ends without public terms

The two actors’ divorce was finalized in December 2024, but the case concerning „Château Miraval“ remained separate and continued. According to The Guardian, both sides have taken steps to dismiss their claims, while the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Thus, the dispute over the estate ends without a trial and without a public ruling on the parties’ mutual claims. It has also not been reported whether either of them will retain or change their stake in the wine business.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, abcnews.com