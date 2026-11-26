On November 26, a name day is celebrated by all those who bear the name Stiliyan (meaning - pillar), Stiliyana, Stiliyan (Stylian - a variant of Stiliyan), Stiliyana, Shteryan, Shteryana.



The Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Stylianus of Paphlagonia. Saint Stylianus was born in Paphlagonia Asia Minor. He lived at the end of the 4th and the beginning of the 5th century. Stylian gave away his property, became a monk and became famous as a miraculous healer of children, for which he received the nickname “Guardian”.



The saint is considered the patron saint of pediatrics and pedagogy. On the icons, it is most often depicted how with his right hand he performs a “blessing“ gesture, holding a crutch, pointing with a child or holding a diaper in his left hand. He is especially revered as the patron saint of children and especially infants. There is an icon, it is located in the church of the village. Satovcha, Razlozhko, at which St. Stylian has embraced 14 diapers. He protects them from the “children's disease”, as they called polio, and from other diseases.



The popular cult of St. Stiliyan was mainly developed in the southern Bulgarian lands, where the saint and his holiday are called "Styri". (in the Rhodopes), “Silimen“ (in Pirin) or “Stiliyan“ (in the Strandzha region) and also “Stileno“ or “Children's holiday“.



The saint is also depicted on ornaments and amulets, especially those intended for children. On the day of his feast, mothers knead and distribute loaves of bread spread with honey and, in some places, boiled corn for the health of their children.



Women light candles in front of the saint's icon and do nothing all day so that their children do not get sick.



Name day is celebrated by everyone who bears the name: Stiliyan, Stiliyana, Stiliyan, Stiliyana, Shteryan, Shteryana.