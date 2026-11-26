In Nutbush, Tennessee, where the story of one of the most recognizable rock singers began, Anna Mae Bullock was born on November 26, 1939. The world would later know her as Tina Turner – the performer with a powerful voice, an irresistible stage presence and a career spanning more than six decades.

At the age of 16, she moved to St. Louis. There, she began visiting clubs where Ike Turner performed with his band, Kings of Rhythm. Bullock soon got the opportunity to sing with the musicians, initially under the name Little Ann. In 1960, Ike and Tina Turner achieved their first major success with „A Fool in Love“, and their duo became one of the most energetic attractions on the American music scene.

From the duo with Ike to her solo breakthrough

During the 1960s and 1970s, Ike and Tina Turner recorded songs such as „River Deep – Mountain High“, „Proud Mary“ and „Nutbush City Limits“. Their performance of „Proud Mary“ earned the duo a „Grammy“ Award and remains one of the most recognizable moments in the singer’s concert repertoire.

Behind the success on stage, however, were years of abuse and control. Tina Turner left her husband and musical partner in 1976, and their divorce was finalized in 1978. After the separation, she started over, without any guarantee that her solo career would succeed.

Her breakthrough came in 1984 with the album „Private Dancer“. The song „What’s Love Got to Do with It“ reached the top of the charts and in 1985 won three „Grammy“ Awards – for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. This success turned Turner into a global solo star and connected her with a new generation of listeners.

A voice that outlived the stage

In 1985, Turner also appeared in the film „Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome“, where she played the role of Aunty Entity. She continued to record hits, including „The Best“, „We Don’t Need Another Hero“ and „I Don’t Wanna Fight“, while in 1993 her story was told in the film „What’s Love Got to Do with It“, starring Angela Bassett.

Tina Turner received a total of 12 „Grammy“ Awards. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice – in 1991 together with Ike Turner and in 2021 as a solo performer. In 2005, she was among the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, while sales of her recordings exceeded 150 million worldwide.

Turner retired from the major stages after her tours in 2008 and 2009. Her last studio album was „Twenty Four Seven“, released in 1999.

The singer died on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83, at her home near Zurich following a prolonged illness. In a statement, her family said: „With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.“

Sources: au.rollingstone.com, apnews.com