Gordon Ramsay will host the revived motoring show Top Gear. The BBC announced that the new season will air in 2028, with filming set to begin in 2027. The other members of the presenting team have not yet been announced.

The production will be filmed in the UK and at various locations around the world. The Dunsfold Aerodrome test track in Surrey, which has been associated with Top Gear since 2002, has once again been chosen as its base. The iconic masked racing driver The Stig will also return.

Ramsay has already appeared on the show

The television chef and restaurateur has appeared as a guest on Top Gear three times. He is also known as a car enthusiast, and his collection includes vehicles from brands such as Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Land Rover and McLaren.

“Top Gear has always been about the unexpected – surprises, entertainment and just the right amount of chaos,” Ramsay said. He added that he wanted to bring “fresh energy and ambition” to the show and that he could not wait to get started.

Ed Havard, the BBC’s Director of Entertainment, described Ramsay as a “natural choice” to host the show because of his “bold and fearless approach.” According to the BBC, the new season will feature major adventures, challenges and spectacular stunts.

The return after Flintoff’s crash

Top Gear has not aired since 2022, when Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was seriously injured in a crash while filming at the Dunsfold track. Following the incident, the BBC conducted a review of its health and safety measures, and the show was put on hold.

Richard Hammond, who was one of the show’s presenters alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May, turned down an offer to lead the new version. Hammond said he did not want to take the show back to its previous format.

The three left Top Gear in 2015 following Clarkson’s dismissal and later created the rival motoring show The Grand Tour. The BBC is now entrusting Ramsay with the next chapter in Top Gear’s history, although the exact premiere date in 2028 has not yet been announced.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, independent.co.uk