On the evening of November 25, 2016, an announcement was broadcast on Cuban state television that brought an end to one of the longest political eras of the 20th century. Raúl Castro announced his brother’s death with the words: “At 10:29 p.m. this evening, the commander-in-chief of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, passed away.” Fidel Castro was 90 years old.

Ten years later, Cuba is marking the anniversary with official messages about his legacy. President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that as long as Cubans continue to fight for justice and dignity, Castro and his ideas will live on. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez linked his name to the defense of national sovereignty, social justice and solidarity.

From the Moncada Barracks to Havana

Fidel Castro was born on August 13, 1926, in eastern Cuba. After graduating in law from the University of Havana, he entered politics and opposed the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

His first major blow was the attack on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba on July 26, 1953. The attempt failed, and Castro was sentenced to prison. During the trial, he delivered the speech that ended with the words “History will absolve me.”

Following an amnesty, he left for Mexico. In November 1956, he returned to the island aboard the yacht Granma together with a group of revolutionaries, including Ernesto Che Guevara. After three years of guerrilla warfare, his forces entered Havana, and on January 1, 1959, Batista left the country.

Cuba’s Leader and Washington’s Adversary

Castro became prime minister in February 1959, and in 1976 he took over leadership of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers. He built a socialist state, nationalized a large part of the economy and steered Cuba toward a close alliance with the Soviet Union.

In April 1961, Cuban forces repelled the landing of U.S.-backed Cuban exiles at the Bay of Pigs. A year later, the island found itself at the center of the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the deployment of Soviet nuclear missiles led to the most dangerous confrontation between Washington and Moscow during the Cold War.

Castro ruled Cuba for nearly five decades. In July 2006, due to serious health problems, he temporarily handed power to Raúl Castro, and in 2008 he officially stepped down as president. Nevertheless, he remained an influential symbol of the revolution until his death.

A Legacy That Continues to Divide

To his supporters, Fidel Castro was a leader who defended Cuba’s independence against pressure from the United States and turned the island into a symbol of anticolonial politics. To his critics, he was the head of a one-party system that restricted political freedoms and forced many Cubans to leave the country.

These opposing assessments remain visible today. The Associated Press notes that some Cubans continue to honor him, while others blame him for the political model and economic crisis that shape life on the island.

Fidel Castro did not leave behind merely a political biography. He left behind a country whose place in the world, relations with the United States and very understanding of revolution continue to bear his imprint.

Sources: spanish.news.cn, economynext.com, apnews.com