On the night before the liberation of Sofia, fires had already been lit in various places, while the Ottoman troops were withdrawing from the city. Among those who remained was the Italian vice-consul Vito Positano. He died in Yokohama on November 26, 1886, but his name remains permanently linked to the history of the Bulgarian capital.

Positano was an Italian diplomat and his country’s representative in Sofia from 1876 to 1879. At the end of the Russo-Turkish War, the city was threatened with destruction. The Ottoman commander Osman Nuri Pasha planned to set Sofia on fire during his retreat, while foreign diplomats were urged to leave.

He Refuses to Leave the City

Positano, who was the dean of the consular corps, refused to comply. He was joined by the French vice-consul Louis de Maricour and his Austro-Hungarian counterpart Josef von Waldhart. The three remained in Sofia and tried to limit the consequences of the retreat.

In a report to the Italian foreign minister dated January 8, 1878, Positano described his decision in these words:

“I considered it my duty, for the safety of the lives and property of the subjects, to immediately summon my colleagues from France and Austria.”

The document shows that his actions went beyond a diplomatic protest. Positano organized volunteer groups to extinguish the fires and protect the population from looters.

The Regional History Museum – Sofia points out that on the night of December 23–24, 1877, according to the old style, or January 3–4, 1878, according to the new style, the people of Sofia fought the fires as the Ottoman forces withdrew through Knyazhevo and Vladaya. On January 4, the first Russian troops from General Joseph Gurko’s Western Detachment entered the city.

Honorary Citizen and the Name of a Sofia Street

Recognition for Positano came soon after the events. In May 1878, the Sofia City Council decided to declare him an honorary citizen and name a street in the center after him, where the Italian consulate was located at the time. The decision was linked to his refusal to leave the city and the assistance he provided in restoring order.

His contribution was also connected to his professional experience. Before embarking on his diplomatic career, Positano was a captain in Bari’s engineering and fire service. These very skills helped him organize the volunteers during the fires in Sofia. Together with the diplomats from France and Austria-Hungary, he was among the foreigners who did not leave the future Bulgarian capital during its most critical hours.

The memory of the Italian diplomat received a new tribute in March 2026, when a memorial plaque was unveiled in the garden of the Italian ambassador’s residence in Sofia. Since 2025, Positano has also been included in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ “Righteous of Farnesina” list. Thus, the street in central Sofia continues to remind people of a man who chose to remain at a decisive moment.

Sources: ansa.it, old-news.bnr.bg