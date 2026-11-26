When Rita Ora takes the stage, a story that began far from the bright lights of London already stands behind her. The singer was born on November 26, 1990, in Pristina, present-day Kosovo, and her family moved to the United Kingdom when she was just one year old. On her 36th birthday, Ora remains one of Britain’s most recognizable pop stars, but the path to that status led through immigration, hard work and several professional turns.

From Pristina to Notting Hill

The singer’s birth name is Rita Sahatçiu Ora. She grew up in West London, while her family gradually built a new life under circumstances that bore little resemblance to her public image today. Her father worked in the restaurant business and later owned several pubs in the British capital. Her mother is a psychiatrist, but in the United Kingdom she initially had to retrain and learn English.

In an interview with Time Out, Ora says that after school she would often stay at her father’s establishments with her brother and sister. “Everything was always like a family gathering,” she says. According to her, this environment helped her become more confident in communicating.

Notting Hill also left a lasting mark on the future singer. She remembers Portobello Road Market, the carnival, the street music and the mix of cultures that would later become part of her experimental style.

The First Songs and the Big Break

Ora began singing as a child. At 12, she enrolled at the Sylvia Young Theatre School, and at 16 she met her future manager, Sarah Stennett. In 2008, she signed with Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s label.

Her breakthrough came in 2012 with DJ Fresh’s song Hot Right Now. That same year, her debut album Ora was released and reached number one on the UK chart. It also included How We Do (Party) and R.I.P. – two singles that also topped the chart in the United Kingdom.

After parting ways with Roc Nation, her career continued with the second album Phoenix, followed by You & I in 2023. Ora co-wrote all 12 songs on the latter. In an interview with Time Out, she says that with this album she wanted to remind the public that she is first and foremost a recording artist.

Singer, Actress and Television Personality

Rita Ora has not limited her career to the stage. She has appeared in the films Fifty Shades Freed and Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and has hosted and judged music and television formats including America’s Next Top Model and the British version of The Masked Singer.

She describes this model as a “360-degree artist” career – someone who combines music, acting, television, fashion and business. Speaking to The Guardian, Ora also recalls a moment that showed the price of constant work: in 2013, she fainted during a photo shoot in Miami and woke up in a hospital after suffering severe exhaustion.

Her Connection to Kosovo

Although she grew up in the United Kingdom, Ora regularly speaks about her heritage and supports causes connected to children and refugees. In 2019, she became a UNICEF UK ambassador. In 2023, Pristina presented her with the key to the city.

Her personal life also brings different cultures together. Ora is married to New Zealand director Taika Waititi, with whom she divides her time between the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand.

Rita Ora’s story is not just a series of hits. It begins with a family that left Pristina, continues through London’s pubs and theatre school, and reaches global stages, film productions and work on behalf of children. It is precisely this transformation – from the child of refugees to an international star – that remains the least visible, yet most important, part of her image.

Sources: apnews.com, timeout.com, theguardian.com