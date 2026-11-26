On November 26, 1789, New York welcomed the first national Thanksgiving in the new United States. The holiday did not begin with a story about a turkey, pilgrims, and a feast, but with the young constitutional nation seeking a way to mark peace, unity, and the creation of its own government.

Several weeks earlier, the first Congress had adopted a resolution asking the president to recommend a day of thanksgiving. On October 3, George Washington signed a proclamation designating Thursday, November 26, as a „day of public thanksgiving and prayer.“ The U.S. National Archives describes this as the first observance of Thanksgiving under the new Constitution.

In the text, Washington listed the reasons for giving thanks: the end of the war, the peace achieved, prosperity, civil and religious liberties, and the opportunity for Americans to establish a national government. He called on people not only to give thanks, but also to pray for forgiveness, wise governance, and peace among nations.

The holiday does not immediately become an annual observance

The 1789 proclamation was important, but it did not create a holiday with an unchanging date. In the following decades, presidents proclaimed individual days of thanksgiving, while the month and day varied. The tradition took root mainly in New England before gradually spreading to other parts of the country.

Among the most persistent voices calling for a permanent national holiday was Sarah Josepha Hale – an editor and writer who began her campaign in 1827. For years, she wrote to politicians and presidents, insisting that Thanksgiving be observed simultaneously in every state. The story of the 1621 celebration in Plymouth gradually became part of the national narrative, but it was not mentioned in Washington’s 1789 proclamation.

Lincoln seeks unity in the midst of war

On October 3, 1863, as the Civil War tore the United States apart, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday of November as an annual Thanksgiving Day. The first observance under his proclamation took place on November 26 of the same year.

Lincoln called on Americans to „set apart and observe the last Thursday of November as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise.“ In the proclamation, he spoke of the country’s achievements, but also of the need for prayer „to heal the wounds of the nation“ and restore peace, harmony, and unity. In this way, the holiday acquired a meaning that went beyond the harvest and the family feast – it became an attempt to bring a divided society together.

When the modern date was established

The date did not remain entirely fixed. In 1939, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt moved the holiday to the next-to-last Thursday of November in an effort to extend the Christmas shopping season. The decision caused confusion – some states followed it, while others continued to celebrate on the last Thursday.

In 1941, Congress ended the dispute and established that Thanksgiving would be observed on the fourth Thursday of November. Therefore, the claim that Lincoln „proclaimed the national holiday“ in 1863 is accurate in the sense of an annual national observance, but its current status as a federal holiday and its fixed date were finalized later.

The history of Thanksgiving begins not with a single feast, but with three political moments: Washington gave the young nation a day of thanksgiving, Lincoln used the holiday as a call for unity, and Congress established the date Americans know today.

Sources: history.com, apnews.com