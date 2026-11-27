Tom Hardy has been named the favorite to play the next villain in a James Bond film. The odds for the British actor are 3/1 according to Coral, after previously standing at 8/1.

“Bettors clearly believe that Tom Hardy has all the qualities to be the perfect Bond villain,” says John Hill of Coral. According to him, interest in the actor has risen significantly, and the bookmaker’s customers are backing him for the role of 007’s main adversary.T

Tom Hardy remains in demand for roles with a dark or menacing image. He has already played the villain Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises,” as well as John Fitzgerald in “The Revenant.”

Hardy is among the names being discussed as an opponent for Robert Pattinson, who was officially selected as the new James Bond. The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, while the screenplay is by Steven Knight. The producers are Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and being entrusted with the role of 007 is the honor of my life,” Pattinson said after his selection was announced. Work on his first appearance as the agent is expected to begin in 2027.

Other actors linked to the role of the villain include Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Idris Elba. More recent data from Kalshi also place Murphy and Keoghan among the leading names in the speculation, but market predictions do not represent an official decision by the producers.

Amazon MGM Studios has still not announced who will play the antagonist. Hardy therefore remains Coral’s betting favorite, but the final choice will depend on the producers and the film’s team.