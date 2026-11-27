The Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has found systematic verbal aggression, obscene language, humiliating treatment and threats of physical violence in the second season of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise”. The report covers broadcasts aired between 30 August and 17 November 2026, while since the beginning of the season the regulator has received more than 100 viewer letters criticizing the show.

Experts have also recorded aggressive behavior, remarks of a discriminatory nature and scenes with a clear sexual undertone. The report was adopted by CEM at its meeting on 26 November.

Three actions following the report

With four votes in favor, the regulator has decided to take action in three directions: to launch supervisory procedures for potential violations of the Radio and Television Act, to hold a meeting with the media service provider and to organize a professional discussion with the participation of media experts.

Kudrinka Kudrinova has stated that, in her view, the content may contradict Article 10, paragraph 1, item 6 of the law. The provision prohibits the broadcasting of content that contradicts public morals, justifies cruelty and violence, or incites hatred.

Galina Georgieva has proposed talks with the provider, while Prolet Velkova has insisted that CEM’s expert administration assess the grounds for subsequent regulatory action.

CEM Chair Gabriela Naplatanova has emphasized that the fact that the show is broadcast after 10 p.m. does not absolve the television station and producers of responsibility for the content. She has also drawn attention to the advertising segments that reach viewers throughout the day.

Naplatanova has requested that the segment on “Before Noon” dedicated to the relationships between the participants also be reviewed. Parts of this content are also distributed on social media, broadening access to individual scenes outside the time slot of the main broadcast.

CEM has previously reviewed the content of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise”. During the first season, the regulator received more than 160 viewer letters. Two reports documented racist statements, sexualized scenes and acts of aggression.

On 17 December 2025, CEM took administrative penalty action against bTV over an episode broadcast on 15 September of the same year. In it, the participants were involved in a game containing sexual innuendo, and experts determined that the manner of filming crossed the boundaries of permissible television content.

No specific sanction has so far been announced for the second season, and no decision has been made to halt its broadcast. The regulator’s next steps will depend on the supervisory procedures and the talks with bTV.