Lana Del Rey is close to completing two new albums, but she is still not ready to announce when she will release them. The main project is titled „Stove“, while the accompanying album has been presented as „Spyda“. Both recordings have a country influence and have developed significantly compared with the initial plans.

„The albums are coming together very well and I’m happy with the result,“ the singer wrote in an Instagram post. She explained that there is a large amount of music and that the release will take place when the projects are fully ready.

The new country album was conceived years ago and was initially announced as „Lasso“, and later as „The Right Person Will Stay“. According to „The Fader“, the release was initially planned for May 2024, after which May 21, 2025, was announced as the date. The delay came after Lana Del Rey decided to record six more songs.

The release, now titled „Stove“, is the follow-up to the 2023 album „Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd“. It is the singer’s ninth studio album, while the upcoming project will be the tenth in her main discography.

In the new songs, Lana Del Rey returns to what she has experienced over the past three years. She describes the lyrics as personal and filled with inner dialogues, including in the song „You've Got a Friend“. The themes include lessons from the past, personal growth and the reactions of the people around her to her happiness and success.

The singer is also paying special attention to the physical editions. According to her, producing the copper plates for their design took half a year. She describes the two albums as an unusual combination that shows the difference between the way she viewed the world four years ago and her present perspective.

„The Fader“ also reported in July that, after finalizing the recordings, Lana Del Rey planned to send them for vinyl production. At the time, however, no official release date had been announced.

Thus, after more than three years since her last studio album, the singer is preparing to present not one but two connected projects. Exactly when „Stove“ and „Spyda“ will appear remains a question without a confirmed answer.