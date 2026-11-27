According to sources cited by The Sun, 40-year-old Robert Pattinson and 34-year-old Suki Waterhouse are looking for a house in one of the small villages in the Cotswolds, where they hope to provide a more peaceful life for their family.

The decision is also linked to the actor’s upcoming professional commitments. Robert Pattinson was recently announced as the new James Bond, and filming for the next 007 movie is expected to take place mainly in the United Kingdom. The film’s premiere is being discussed for November 2028.

“Rob and Suki will be spending a lot of time in the UK after he landed the role of Bond. They have been renting until now, but they already want a home of their own in the countryside, where they can raise their daughter away from the spotlight,” a source told The Sun.

The Cotswolds is a preferred place to live for a number of celebrities, including David and Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Clarkson and James Blunt. The area is known for its picturesque villages, historic stone houses and peaceful atmosphere.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in July, Suki Waterhouse admitted that since the birth of their daughter in 2024, the family has been constantly changing residences.

“We live in rented accommodation, move every few months and practically haven’t been at home,” the singer said. She added that she had always planned to return to London, where she grew up, and raise her child in the United Kingdom.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been together since 2018, while reports of their engagement emerged in December 2023. They became parents in March 2024 and prefer to keep their private lives away from public attention.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson continues his successful career with appearances in the films “The Drama,” Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and the third installment of “Dune.” His selection to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond is expected to be the next major milestone in his career.

Representatives for the actor and Suki Waterhouse have not yet commented on the reports about the upcoming property purchase.