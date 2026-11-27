Meghan Markle’s $148 Christmas calendar has raised new questions about her As Ever brand after the Daily Mail reported that the illustration on the box was created with the help of artificial intelligence. The design depicts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s estate in Montecito.

The product is sold for $148 in the United States and £115 in the United Kingdom. The box contains 24 chocolates produced in collaboration with Los Angeles-based company Compartés. As Ever presents the calendar as a limited-edition product featuring a design inspired by Meghan’s home and garden in California. The flavors are linked to local products and popular items from the brand.

According to the Daily Mail, images of the calendar were checked with a tool designed to detect content created or edited using AI. The publication claims that an association with OpenAI was detected when various photos of the box were analyzed. However, this remains a media report and not an explanation confirmed by Meghan Markle or As Ever about how the illustration was created.

This is not the first time As Ever’s holiday products have prompted comparisons. In October, royal family fans noticed similarities between items from Meghan’s collection and products from Buckingham Palace’s holiday collection. Among As Ever’s offerings is a basket containing teas, fruit spreads, colorful sprinkles and scented candles.

The brand was launched in March 2025. At the time, some of the available products sold out in about an hour, Elle magazine reported. The holiday collection is the latest attempt by As Ever to expand its catalog beyond jams, tea and home products.

In a 2025 interview with journalist Emily Chang, Meghan spoke cautiously about artificial intelligence. „I’m a little old-fashioned in many ways. It’s not part of my everyday life“, she said when asked whether she used ChatGPT and other similar technologies.