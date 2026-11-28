Medi has added a second concert in Plovdiv after the first date sold out. The new performance is scheduled for 14 February 2027 at Kolodrum Hall – on Valentine’s Day, one day after the first concert.

The organizers announced the second date just two hours after revealing that tickets for the 13 February concert had sold out. Prices for both events range between €30 and €90, and sales for the additional date have already begun.

Interest in the Plovdiv concert became apparent as soon as ticket sales began. According to data cited by Plovdiv24.bg, tickets for the first date sold out in around 20 minutes. The concert on 13 February 2027 has therefore already been announced as sold out.

Medi will take the stage at Kolodrum Hall on two consecutive nights. The first event is on Saturday, 13 February, and the second – on Sunday, 14 February, when Valentine’s Day is celebrated.

The Plovdiv concerts are part of a larger series of performances by the singer. After tickets for the initially planned concert in Sofia sold out quickly, the organizers added three more dates at Arena 8888 Hall.

The shows in the capital will take place on 12, 13, 14 and 15 March 2027. This means that Medi will have a total of six announced concert nights in Plovdiv and Sofia within one month.

For audiences in Plovdiv, the first opportunity to see the performer live will be on 13 February. Those wishing to attend the Valentine’s Day concert will be able to choose from ticket categories starting at €30.