Ilona Staller, known as Cicciolina, has announced that she will run for mayor of Rome. The 75-year-old former porn actress and MP has promised to bring “new energy” to the Italian capital and make it “sexier”. The vote is expected to take place in spring 2027, while incumbent mayor Roberto Gualtieri is expected to seek a second term.

Staller has not yet announced which political force she will run with. She has said that she is preparing her candidacy, but details about her team and support remain under wraps.

One of the focuses of her campaign platform is the treatment of wild boars, which are increasingly appearing on the streets of Rome and around uncollected rubbish. Cicciolina opposes culling them.

“Instead of killing them, we should take care of them and let nature take care of itself,” Staller said.

She said that she had recently seen a female wild boar with six young crossing “Via Cassia” - one of the city’s main roads. Her other priorities include planting trees, repairing damaged streets and improving infrastructure.

Cicciolina lives in Isola Farnese - a semi-rural area in the northern part of Rome. According to her, the area has been neglected for a long time. She cited an incident in which a car left the road and fell into a ditch, as well as a fire during the summer in which animals died.

Criticism of the incumbent mayor

Cicciolina accused Roberto Gualtieri of allowing too many mature trees to be cut down. The mayor defends such actions by arguing that some of the trees have reached the end of their natural life cycle. At the same time, his administration has launched a programme to plant thousands of saplings.

Security is also part of Staller’s plans. She said more police officers are needed on the streets, along with increased checks on public transport, after she recently fell victim to the theft of a suitcase at Rome’s central railway station. She also recounted that a bag had been stolen from her car.

Return to politics

Staller already has political experience. She was an MP in the Italian parliament from 1987 to 1992 as a representative of the Radical Party. During her term, she became known for proposals related to sex education, prostitution, drugs and the so-called “love parks”.

The bid to become mayor of Rome is not her first attempt to return to local politics. In 2013, she ran in the elections for Rome’s municipal council, but was not elected. Two years earlier, she announced her intention to run for mayor of Monza, but withdrew before the vote took place.