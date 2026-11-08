Who has a name day today, November 8, 2024. Congratulations!

The day the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the feast of the Archangel Michael Saint Michael - Archangel Day. In all dioceses, on this occasion, he serves festive Holy liturgy, and people make a sacrifice for the saint. Cv. Archangel Michael is the first of the seven angels before the throne of God. He is depicted with a spear in his hand, trampling the devil under his feet, and it is no coincidence that he is said to be the strongest angel.



Among the Bulgarian folk beliefs, Archangel Michael is one of the saints to whom the dead souls fell during the division of the world. He takes the soul of the dying person, usually giving him an apple. For this reason, he is perceived by people as the angel of death. In the Revelation of St. John the Baptist, the battle of the Archangel Michael and his angels with the seven-headed and ten-horned Dragon is described, as a result of which the Dragon, also called The Devil, or Satan, was banished from the Kingdom of Heaven to the earth. According to beliefs, the holy Archangel Michael guards the body of Moses and transports the souls of the dead to hell or heaven.



The name Mihail literally translated means "Who is like God?" (miyka was the battle cry of the heavenly armies in Hebrew). Archangel Michael is God's best friend. The Bible proves that Michael is the name that Christ was called before and after his life on earth. Archangel means chief angel, and also a military leader, leader of faithful angels. And maybe Jesus Christ is the same Archangel Michael - Jesus is on earth, and Archangel Michael is in heaven.



Cv. Archangel Michael is one of the four archangels in the Old Testament (together with Gabriel, Raphael and Uriel) and one of the seven archangels in the Bible. In folk beliefs, he is known as the "soul taker": he shoots at the dying person, snatches his soul with a knife and takes it to the afterlife, where it dies together. Peter sends her to the Garden of Eden or to hell (depending on whether she is right or wrong). The Holy Archangel Michael is still the leader of the angels and the patron of soldiers.



This is also the name of our Byzantine emperors. The day of the fourth Archangel Michael is November 8. His face is usually found at the entrance of Orthodox churches, depicted with a sword and a spear, urging us to enter the church temple with pure hearts and pure minds.



He thinks that he can assume human or animal form and help people. It plays an important role in the daily battle of people with the demons of evil and can survive. The day of the holy Archangel Michael - the leader of the entire heavenly army of angels and archangels, is the second most important after Dimitrov's autumn holiday of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church rkva. On the holiday they organize sacrifices for the saint, family and family services, community holidays and gatherings.



On the Saturday before his feast, Archangel (Rangelovka) will make a stew — one of the biggest of the year, which is directly related to the presentation of the Holy Archangel Michael as the angel of death.



For the stew, as well as for the patron saint's holiday, they prepare special ritual breads, called Rangelov dish, Rangelov bread, Arangelovo, etc., which according to their appearance and names they are eating the Sunday bread, prepared for the burial.



The most virtue of the bread of the crosses and expresses the words of the words & rdquo; He sips open wine from a wire basket, and the hostess collects and sips the wine and scatters it elsewhere in the house for the bereket. She also utters the words "Holy Archangels, Saints Nicholas and all the saints, help us, we honor you and we bake a cake that it will bring forth wheat until the harvest!" This is what we could do, and next year is what we want! This is panic, next year is copper!”.



On some feasts in our homeland, the hostess breaks the ritual bread and gives it to everyone. He must take the curdled bread in both hands and say a blessing. The Bulgarians believed that if the dying person smiles, it means that Archangel Michael gave him a golden apple.



On this day, Angel, Alina, Angelina, Angelinka, Archangel, Gavrail, Gavril, Milen, Milena, Michael, Michael, Ognyan, Ognyana, Plamen, Plamena, Rada, Radi, Radivo are drawn her, Radka, Radko .