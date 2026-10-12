Nikolay Slatinsky: Breathe deeply through clenched teeth!

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

The pain of the US's agony under Trump and his ugly betrayal of Ukraine is almost unbearable. But I advise you what my father advised me:

- When it's really hard for you, breathe deeply through clenched teeth!

Get ready for the US elections for all sorts of nasty expr… sori … performances of this Trumpoid evil!

Like every president in his second term, Trump is practically free from consideration for his society.

And this Trump doesn't care at all about society or the country. He is unscrupulous, greedy, cynical and brazen.

What is his big problem, though?

This is the real opportunity to pass the Senate and for the Democrats to gain a majority there.

Then Trump will be seriously sad and impeachment will become a reality.

Trump knows his real old age health. Every day he is reminded of it by his regularly changed diapers. Trump does not think long-term.

(This is actually the terrible problem of gerontosaurs ruling the world! They deeply do not care what it would be like in 10 years! They are still wearing diapers because of involuntary leaks.)

Trump thinks mainly about having two more years of the opportunity to say The State - this is me! After Me and a flood!

In these days and years he will lustfully comb his damn ego. And he will accumulate another 12-15 billion dollars at least.

So breathe deeply through clenched teeth until the midterm elections in the United States of America Titanic. Trump has already hit the iceberg!

These elections are a singular point. Or at least a bifurcation point.

After them we will either have more of the same Trumpian curse, or we will have less of it, but at least with a tiny hope for something better.

Only a friend, a Bulgarian in the USA, warns me - don't hope too much, the USA is already a swamp, from the bubbles of which the stench of Trump wafts. Americans are the problem. They are the disease, Trump is its fatal metastasis.

I told him - I don't hope much. My hope is small. But even small hope is still Hope, and that's why, like the first fool, she dies last!