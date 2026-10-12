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Plamen Konstantinov said that Russia does not look like it is often presented in the European public conversation. In an interview with journalist Yavor Dachkov, the Bulgarian volleyball coach talked about his life in Siberia, his work in Novosibirsk and the relations between Russia, Europe and China.

Konstantinov has been working in Russia for about 10 years and is at the head of “Lokomotiv“ from Novosibirsk. According to him, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk are cities with a high level of cleanliness, transport and digital services.

“I did not come to advertise Russia – "I love my country, I love Europe too," Konstantinov says.

He claims that for the average Russian, it is not only the size of the salary that matters, but also the cost of basic goods and services. According to him, gasoline costs about 70 euro cents, and electricity, water and heating cost a total of about 50 euros per month. Konstantinov also points to the difference in food prices, giving the example of eggs.

In the conversation, the coach rejects the thesis that the sanctions have collapsed Russia. According to him, the restrictions have redirected the Russian market and resources to China. He believes that Europe has given up cheap energy resources, lost part of its technological advantage and has begun to make decisions against its own economic interest.

Criticisms of European policy

Konstantinov is sharply critical of the leadership of the European Union. He uses the expression “Ursula and friends“, which he uses to describe the low quality of political decisions in Brussels. The conversation also touches on the relations between Europe, Russia, the United States and China, as well as the consequences of energy dependence and sanctions policy.

A separate place is devoted to the war in Ukraine. Konstantinov comments on the Maidan, Donbas, NATO expansion, the Minsk agreements and the negotiations in Istanbul. He presents his assessment of the reasons that led to the conflict and states that the lack of dialogue has deepened the crisis.

Sport as state policy

According to Konstantinov, when he arrived at “Lokomotiv“, the first team did not include local players who had graduated from the club's academy. Today, about 70% of the team are its graduates. He points out the title and the Cup of Russia won, as well as silver and bronze medals.

The club has its own hall for 5,500 spectators, a training base and plans for new fields, a hotel area, a school and a university for children. Konstantinov compares this system with the conditions in Bulgaria and criticizes the lack of a long-term strategy, infrastructure and consistent state policy for sports.

At the end of the conversation, he calls on Bulgaria to put its own interests above political clichés and maintain a dialogue, including with Russia. The statements are the personal position of Plamen Konstantinov, presented in the interview.

Sources: youtube.com