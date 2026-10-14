Borislav Tsekov: The more petty-minded Bulgaria reacts to the Russian strikes, the more arrogant they will become

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The new terrorist attacks against ships, this time even closer to Bulgarian territorial waters - 15 miles from Byala and 17 miles from Krapets, demonstrate unquestionably and practically the literal truth that I recalled even during the first strike.

This is what the Constitutional Law lecturer Assoc. Prof. Dr. Borislav Tsekov wrote on "Facebook".

The more petty-minded, servile and cowardly Bulgaria reacts to the Russian strikes and provocations, the more and more arrogant they will become. Radev and the other Kremlin puppets who are currently ruling have turned Bulgaria into a convenient target for Great Russian chauvinism. They have turned it into a puppet state. Shame!

Mind votes, mind enslaves, mind herds ducks.