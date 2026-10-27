Ivo Indjov: Today it turned out that the size of the catastrophe is much larger than expected!

Often what you do to yourself, even your worst enemy cannot do to you.

I have already noted that the political communication of the ruling party "Progressive Bulgaria" is a complete disaster. Today it turned out that the scale of the disaster is much greater than expected.

Since the Council of Ministers believes that the Government Information Service has the right to disseminate and promote election statements by Rumen Radev in his capacity as Prime Minister, even if they pull the ears of the media for not covering them in full, it is high time:

-This service should be elevated to the rank of Ministry of Propaganda;

- It should be officially headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, who has interests in this area;

- Disliked journalists should be required to take refresher courses on correctly covering the actions of those in power and reality - trainers could be Dachkov and Karbovski, for example...

P.S. There is no problem whatsoever for the PB party's communication channels to disseminate election speeches and messages of its leader, even in his capacity as prime minister. But not the press service of the Council of Ministers. The use of administrative resources for such activities by public institutions, such as the Council of Ministers, is prohibited by the Electoral Code.