Diana Damyanova: BOTTOM, BOTTOM AND BOTTOM

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Dear friends,

Have I told you that in my rather intense and fruitful professional life I have encountered anything and everything!

Have I told you that somewhere in late 1993, quite young and even more stupid, I gathered the strength to create something that I called a PR agency, and during the first years I struggled to explain to people what it was.

Have I told you that at one time, as a result of inhuman labor — Yes, I am a bit of a workaholic — and thanks to the incredible team I created, I managed to make a name for the agency and myself, which for many years, and to this day, provides an honest living for many people.

Have I told you that there is almost no Bulgarian businessman for whom I have not worked at some stage, and that huge business structures and public ones have passed through my hands, including ministries and ministerial councils.

Well, all of this, for better or for worse, has happened to me and has taught me to recognize the good from the bad, the honest from the dishonest, and the honorable from the dishonest. It has also taught me that not very clean (from the point of view of integrity) things are often done in this profession.

Well, today I am writing to you to inform you that the most undignified, the dirtiest, the muddiest and the most disgusting thing that I have encountered in my PR life is that thing called BG elves, which in recent days has multiplied to a hundred disgusting structures.

And that there is one thing that I, who generally consider myself capable of explaining almost any social phenomenon, cannot and will not explain.

And that is: How is it possible that people with claims to be urban right-wing — intellectuals, writers, artists, performers, technocrats, white collars and whatever you find good there — to accept that the BG elves thing can express their point of view.

And no, this is not just a neoliberal offshoot. This is BOTTOM.

A bottom that neither the fascists, nor the communists, nor the socialists, nor any other -ists have ever allowed to represent them.

I sincerely wish success to the couple (because they are a couple) Gyurov – Kandev and I wish them in the long years of their upcoming presidency /if the people decide so/ to be personified in the eyes of His Majesty the Voter by this media mouthpiece — BG elves.

I feel like it, but I will post here an image that will serve the urban right, which is actually a left, as inspiration for the coming days, and to you — to understand what the alternative is that they offer us.

And yes, long live Chicago, whoever it is!