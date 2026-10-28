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Egypt's position on the Persian Gulf and the Middle East is based on the strategic understanding that Egyptian national security is inextricably linked to Arab security. The stability of the region constitutes an interconnected system in which the interests of Arab states and political, economic and military balances influence each other. In this context, Cairo views the security of the Gulf States, and in particular the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as an integral part of its own national security, and not simply as a matter of Arab solidarity or a response to temporary regional events.

This policy reflects Egypt's aspiration to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab States, to oppose actions that threaten their stability, and at the same time to support political and diplomatic solutions to manage crises and prevent the spread of conflicts. In this context, the main priorities of Egyptian policy include strengthening relations with the Gulf States, protecting sea routes and international trade, promoting joint Arab actions, and maintaining regional balance in the interests of security, stability, and development.

I. Gulf Security as Part of Egypt's National Security

The security of the Gulf states is a fundamental pillar of the Egyptian concept of Arab national security. This understanding stems from the fact that threats against one Arab state can spread to other countries in the region through military escalation, economic turmoil, or risks to energy supplies and international shipping. Therefore, Cairo has consistently opposed encroachments on the sovereignty of the Gulf states and attacks on their territory and critical infrastructure. Egypt upholds the principles of national sovereignty, the independence of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The consistency of this position shows that relations between Egypt and the Arab states of the Gulf are based on long-term strategic interests, including security, investment, trade, and diplomatic cooperation. The stability of the region is directly linked to the stability of Egypt, given the historical, political and economic ties between the countries.

A particularly important place in this framework is occupied by relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The significant political, economic and strategic weight of the two countries allows them to contribute to maintaining the regional balance. Therefore, coordination between Cairo and Riyadh, together with cooperation with the other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, is an important tool for countering common threats and protecting Arab interests.

II. Political deterrence and Arab coordination

The Egyptian approach to threats to the security of the Gulf states combines a clear political position with active diplomacy. Public condemnation of the attacks and reaffirmation of the principle of respect for national sovereignty send a message that attacks on Arab states should not be viewed as isolated bilateral issues, detached from the broader regional context.

Political deterrence is not limited to the use of military force. It includes raising the political cost of aggressive actions, coordinating Arab positions, intensifying diplomatic contacts, and preventing attempts to exploit intra-Arab differences to expand regional influence. The effectiveness of this approach, however, depends on the ability to translate political declarations into concrete actions and sustainable cooperation.

In this context, the Egyptian-Gulf partnership creates opportunities for the exchange of risk assessments, coordination within regional and international organizations, and better preparedness to respond to cross-border threats. Of particular importance are the development of early warning mechanisms, the protection of critical infrastructure, and joint efforts against maritime, economic, and security-related risks.

This approach reflects the understanding that effective Arab solidarity requires permanent institutional mechanisms, regular consultations and agreement on fundamental principles, including respect for sovereignty and the rejection of the use of force to impose influence or alter the regional balance.

III. Security of shipping, energy and economic interests

The importance of stability in the Persian Gulf goes beyond the geographical borders of the region due to its connection to international energy markets, global trade and supply chains. Any serious disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea or the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could pose risks to shipping movements, transport and insurance costs and energy supplies. The consequences could affect both Arab economies and international markets.

This issue is particularly important for Egypt because of the strategic importance of the Suez Canal and its role in world trade. Disruptions to shipping in the Red Sea and escalating tensions in the surrounding sea lanes could affect traffic through the canal, increase economic pressure on Egypt, and negatively impact the investment climate and regional trade.

Therefore, protecting security in the Persian Gulf and the sea lanes is directly related to Egypt's national interests and is not limited to political solidarity. Cairo supports respect for international law and freedom of navigation and opposes attacks on civilian and economic targets, as well as the transformation of strategic sea routes into instruments of political or military pressure.

This requires strengthening maritime and diplomatic cooperation between Arab states and taking measures to limit tensions that threaten trade and energy supplies. At the same time, expanding trade and investment relations between Egypt and the Gulf states can deepen mutual interests and increase the countries' ability to deal with regional crises and economic shocks.

IV. Crisis management: a balance between firmness and diplomacy

Egyptian policy, as presented in the text under consideration, is based on combining a categorical rejection of attacks with calls for de-escalation. Defending national sovereignty does not contradict the use of diplomatic channels to prevent larger conflicts. On the contrary, the two approaches can be complementary when a clear political stance is accompanied by practical efforts to manage crises.

This balance is particularly important, as regional conflicts can go beyond the countries directly affected and lead to disruptions in energy markets, disruptions in trade flows and increased economic burdens on states. Diplomatic efforts are therefore aimed at ending attacks, limiting the risk of miscalculations and creating the conditions for political solutions that respect sovereignty and reduce the likelihood of escalation.

In this framework, maintaining contacts with influential regional actors, including Iran, with the aim of overcoming sources of tension, ending attacks and ensuring freedom of international navigation is of particular importance. This approach demonstrates Egypt's desire to use its diplomatic influence to manage crises without abandoning the principles of protecting the security and sovereignty of Arab states.

The same logic applies to the wider range of conflicts in the Middle East. Political settlement of disputes, respect for international law, and prevention of the spread of military conflicts remain important elements of efforts for regional stability. The complexity of the situation and the involvement of multiple regional and international actors make Arab coordination and sustained diplomacy particularly necessary.



V. Arab unity and challenges to joint action

Strengthening Arab unity is one of the main elements of the Egyptian position. Cairo emphasizes that differences in national priorities should not become a basis for threats to the security of an individual Arab state or for its isolation from the regional environment. However, achieving real unity requires more than political declarations. Sustainable political consensus, institutional mechanisms for consultation, economic and defense cooperation, and effective management of intra-Arab differences are needed.

Coordination between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as well as cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council, are important tools for aligning positions on priority issues. Economic integration in the areas of trade, investment, energy and industry can also deepen mutual interests and create a more solid foundation for Arab relations.

Translating political solidarity into concrete results, however, remains a challenge. It requires improving mechanisms for joint Arab action, more effective information sharing and risk assessments, and developing the ability to predict crises early. Modern threats require a comprehensive approach that integrates traditional security with maritime, economic and cybersecurity, as a limited incident can have consequences on a much broader political and economic scale.

Conclusion

Egypt's position on Gulf and Middle East issues reflects the strategic understanding that the security and stability of Arab states are inextricably linked to Egyptian and pan-Arab national security. The main pillars of this approach are the rejection of encroachments on national sovereignty, support for the security of Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf states, protection of sea routes and international trade, strengthening Arab coordination, and combining political firmness with diplomatic efforts to manage crises.

The effectiveness of this policy depends on the transformation of the stated principles into sustainable institutional cooperation, closer economic and defense coordination, and practical mechanisms for early warning and crisis management. The complex regional situation requires continued efforts to de-escalate and politically resolve conflicts while preserving the national interests and sovereignty of Arab states.

Thus, the Egyptian position is not limited to expressing solidarity with neighboring Arab states, but is part of a broader concept of regional stability. It is based on the understanding that the security of the Persian Gulf, the stability of the Red Sea, the freedom of international trade, and Arab cooperation are interrelated issues whose effective management requires consistent political, diplomatic, and economic coordination.